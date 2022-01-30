DPS trooper stops wrong-way driver on Loop 202

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating what caused a driver to go the wrong way on a Valley freeway Sunday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped the driver of a black vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction.

The vehicle was stopped on Loop 202 westbound at Loop 101 in the Mesa area.

It's unclear if a crash happened or if anybody was injured.

Possible charges against the driver haven't been announced.

An investigation remains ongoing.

On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong way on Loop 303 and causing a deadly crash near Bethany Home Road. 21-year-old Fabian Javier Grimaldo was booked into jail on two charges of homicide.