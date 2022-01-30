Watch
Traffic

Actions

DPS trooper stops wrong-way driver on Loop 202

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
Wrong-way driver loop 202 loop 101
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 10:59:34-05

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating what caused a driver to go the wrong way on a Valley freeway Sunday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped the driver of a black vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction.

The vehicle was stopped on Loop 202 westbound at Loop 101 in the Mesa area.

It's unclear if a crash happened or if anybody was injured.

Possible charges against the driver haven't been announced.

An investigation remains ongoing.

On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong way on Loop 303 and causing a deadly crash near Bethany Home Road. 21-year-old Fabian Javier Grimaldo was booked into jail on two charges of homicide.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV