DPS stops wrong-way driver on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A wrong-way driver was stopped by a DPS trooper in Glendale.

On March 2, a vehicle was seen traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Maryland Avenue.

On March 2, 2022, a vehicle was observed driving the wrong way on SR-101 in Glendale, traveling SB in the NB lanes. The young driver entered SR-101 at Maryland in the wrong direction. Due to the quick actions of a nearby #AZTrooper, the driver was stopped before a crash occurred. pic.twitter.com/xIWpDdYswj — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 8, 2022

A trooper with the Department of Public Safety jumped into action and rushed to where the vehicle was last spotted. The trooper was able to stop the young driver before a crash happened.

Officials say the driver was not impaired and was cited for driving on the wrong side of the highway and was submitted for reexamination of their license.

Other details were not released.