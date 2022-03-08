Watch
DPS stops wrong-way driver on Loop 101 in Glendale

Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 08, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — A wrong-way driver was stopped by a DPS trooper in Glendale.

On March 2, a vehicle was seen traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Maryland Avenue.

A trooper with the Department of Public Safety jumped into action and rushed to where the vehicle was last spotted. The trooper was able to stop the young driver before a crash happened.

Officials say the driver was not impaired and was cited for driving on the wrong side of the highway and was submitted for reexamination of their license.

Other details were not released.

