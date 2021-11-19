Watch
Traffic

Actions

DPS: Semi goes off I-10, hits vehicle under Buckeye overpass, spilling debris

items.[0].videoTitle
DPS says injuries were reported during this crash, but the severity is not clear at this time.
I10 Miller crash
Posted at 6:56 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 09:23:41-05

BUCKEYE, AZ — A semi-truck crashed into a truck below a Buckeye overpass early Friday morning, spilling debris and causing injuries.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near I-10 and Miller Road.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck went off the freeway at the Miller Road overpass, hitting a pick-up truck on Miller Road.

Video from the scene showed a large amount of debris from inside the trailer spilled onto the roadway.

Buckeye police say injuries were reported but it’s not clear how severe the injuries are.

The Miller Road exit is currently closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV