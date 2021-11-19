DPS: Semi goes off I-10, hits vehicle under Buckeye overpass, spilling debris

BUCKEYE, AZ — A semi-truck crashed into a truck below a Buckeye overpass early Friday morning, spilling debris and causing injuries.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near I-10 and Miller Road.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck went off the freeway at the Miller Road overpass, hitting a pick-up truck on Miller Road.

Video from the scene showed a large amount of debris from inside the trailer spilled onto the roadway.

Buckeye police say injuries were reported but it’s not clear how severe the injuries are.

The Miller Road exit is currently closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No further information has been released.