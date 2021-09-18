DPS searching for driver in fatal hit and run crash on Loop 202

CHANDLER, AZ — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash in Chandler.

At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to Loop 202 eastbound near Kyrene Road for reports of a crash.

Sergeant Jacob Melki with DPS says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person inside her vehicle. A second vehicle was involved but the driver was not on scene when troopers arrived.

Officials say witnesses report seeing a male run away from the scene.

The woman's name and exact cause of the crash hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DPS.