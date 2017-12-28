Don't overpay at the pump! Here are the best gas prices in the Valley

PHOENIX - Gas prices across the Valley remained low headed into the last week of the year. Several of the lowest prices per gallon could be found at warehouse clubs.

Ahwatukee: $2.19 (same price as last week, several locations)

Fry's 3620 E Ray Rd & S Ranch Circle N.

Circle K 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St.

Fry's: 3955 E. Chandler Blvd.

Shell 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St.

Circle K 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St.

Avondale: $2.06 (same price as last week, next lowest is $2.07)

Sam's Club 1459 Dysart Rd.

Chandler : $2.04 (same price as last week, next lowest $2.05)

Sam's Club 700 N 54th St.

Sam's Club 1335 S Arizona Ave.



Gilbert - $2.07 (up one cent since last week, next lowest price is $2.09)

Sam's Club: 1225 N. Gilbert Rd

ARCO 786 W Guadalupe Rd.

ARCO: 37 N. McQueen Rd.

Costco: 1415 N. Arizona Ave.

Costco 2887 S Market St



Glendale: $2.13 (up 6 cents since last week, next lowest price is $2.15)



Circle K 6002 NW Grand Ave

QuikTrip 5082 NW Grand Ave

Mesa: $2.09 (up 3 cents since last week, several locations)

Costco: 1444 S. Sossaman Rd

Valero 5205 E McKellips Rd.

Valero 2754 N Power Rd.

Circle K 2005 N. Power Rd.

Circle K 1202 N. Power Rd.



Peoria: $2.18 (down 4 cents since last week, next lowest price $2.19)

Valero 8270 W Cactus Rd.



Phoenix: $2.05 (same price as last week, next lowest $2.07)

ARCO: 935 N. 43rd. Ave.

Scottsdale: $2.15 up 1 cent since last week, next lowest price is $2.17)

Sinclair 5601 E Bell Rd



Tempe: $2.15 (up 10 cents since last week, next lowest price is $2.18)

Costco 1445 W. Elliot Rd.

Mobil 5124 S. Mill Ave.

ARCo 3233 S. McClintock Dr.

Enter a zip code into the Search bar below to see the latest reported gas prices in your area. Clicking on the price tags will provide more information about that location. Pan and zoom using the controls in the top-left corner of the map, zooming out far enough will reveal a "heat map" of area price levels.

