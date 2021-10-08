Detour alert! ADOT is giving drivers a heads-up on a handful of construction projects happening this weekend

PHOENIX — ADOT is reporting the following closures and restrictions: Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 64th and 56th streets and Tatum Boulevard closed.

Detour: Westbound Loop 101 traffic can detour south on SR 51 and use westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. Expect heavy traffic. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 9), from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for widening project.

Detour: Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

Eastbound Thunderbird Road closed at I-17 until 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for storm drain construction.

Note: This closure of eastbound Thunderbird Road is already in place (started last weekend). Detour: Alternate routes include Peoria Avenue or Cactus and Greenway roads.



