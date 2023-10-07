Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down I-17 southbound near Dove Valley Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received the call just before 4 a.m. for the crash on I-17 near Dove Valley Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle had been traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

They believe the vehicle had been traveling the wrong way for about five miles.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if the victim was in the wrong-way vehicle or in the vehicle that was hit.

Southbound I-17 is closed as DPS investigates the crash.

There is no estimated time the interstate will reopen.