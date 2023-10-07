Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down I-17 southbound near Dove Valley Road

DPS says one person has died and two others are seriously hurt
I-17 at Dove Valley fatal crash 10-7-23
ADOT
I-17 at Dove Valley fatal crash 10-7-23
Posted at 5:47 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 08:56:22-04

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received the call just before 4 a.m. for the crash on I-17 near Dove Valley Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle had been traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

They believe the vehicle had been traveling the wrong way for about five miles.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if the victim was in the wrong-way vehicle or in the vehicle that was hit.

Southbound I-17 is closed as DPS investigates the crash.

There is no estimated time the interstate will reopen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football