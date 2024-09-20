Watch Now
Deadly pedestrian crash closes section of Van Buren Street near Sky Harbor

The victim has not yet been identified
44th St and Van Buren ped crash 9-20-24
PHOENIX — A section of Van Buren Street just north of Sky Harbor is closed Friday morning as police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 44th and Van Buren streets around 5 a.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene.

Van Buren Street will be closed from 40th to 44th Streets for "an extended period of time" as police investigate the crash.

