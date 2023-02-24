Head-on crash leaves three people dead near 19th Avenue and Loop 101

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that left three people dead late Thursday night in north Phoenix.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on 19th Avenue just north of Loop 101.

Two cars were involved in the initial head-on collision, leading both of them to catch fire.

A man driving one car and his passenger, another man, were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the second car was also killed in the crash. That driver has not been identified.

A third vehicle was struck during the incident, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

The area is expected to remain closed into Friday morning.