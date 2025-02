CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down the area of Dobson and Price roads.

The collision occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police say southbound Dobson Road is closed at Price Road with traffic expected to be impacted for the morning commute.

The cause of the crash has not been released and more details about the crash have not been provided.

