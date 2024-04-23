Deadly crash under investigation near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

Watch Now
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday morning. The crash involved a pedestrian and happened just south of Indian School Road around 5 a.m.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 23, 2024
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a pedestrian and happened just south of Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

ABC15 crews at the scene say the crash was deadly, but what led to the crash has not been released.

Traffic around the crash scene is blocked and drivers should avoid the area during the morning rush hour.

