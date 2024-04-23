Deadly crash under investigation near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a pedestrian and happened just south of Indian School Road around 5 a.m.

ABC15 crews at the scene say the crash was deadly, but what led to the crash has not been released.

Traffic around the crash scene is blocked and drivers should avoid the area during the morning rush hour.

Check current traffic conditions here.

ABC15 has reached out to police for more information.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.