Deadly crash involving semi-trucks blocks traffic near earlier deadly crash on I-10 near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person is dead after a crash involving semi-trucks late Thursday night.

Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 108, near Palo Verde Road, around 11 p.m.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw semi-trucks among the vehicles involved.

DPS says one person was pronounced dead after the crash. It's unclear how the crash occurred or whether there were any other injuries.

This crash occurred just a short time after another crash in the same area left three people dead.

In the earlier crash near Palo Verde Road, DPS says a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, a teenage boy, and two young children were taken to hospitals in critical condition. DPS says two of the other victims have also since died, but they did not immediately provide additional details.