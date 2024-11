PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene late Monday night for a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.

ABC15 crews at the scene overnight confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic restrictions are still in place early Tuesday morning with both I-10 on- and off-ramps shut down. The 51st Avenue overpass is also shut down.

Click here for current traffic conditions.