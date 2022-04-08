Watch
Traffic

Actions

One person is dead following SR-87 crash involving ambulance in Mesa

One person is dead after an ambulance and a large truck crashed on SR-87 near McDowell Friday afternoon.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:49:35-04

MESA, AZ — One person has died after an ambulance and a tractor-trailer crashed on State Route 87 Friday afternoon in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, located on SR-87 near McDowell Road.

ADOT says SR-87 is closed northbound at McDowell Road and southbound at Gilbert Road.

No other details have been released on the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems