One person is dead following SR-87 crash involving ambulance in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person has died after an ambulance and a tractor-trailer crashed on State Route 87 Friday afternoon in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, located on SR-87 near McDowell Road.

ADOT says SR-87 is closed northbound at McDowell Road and southbound at Gilbert Road.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



State Route 87 is closed in both directions due to a crash north of McDowell Road.



The northbound lanes are closed at McDowell. The southbound lanes are closed at Gilbert Road.



Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.#phxtraffic #SR87 pic.twitter.com/5jJTGLE4wY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 8, 2022

No other details have been released on the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for updates.