Fallen EMT remembered by former coach, community

GLOBE, AZ — Brendan Bessee, the EMT who was killed when a semi-truck hit the ambulance he was driving, is being remembered as a dedicated team-player.

The 24-year-old played on the Grand Canyon University club hockey team for the 2018-19 season.

"Although his stint with the team was short, his impact on our team's success during that time was very noticeable," said Bessee's former coach Danny Roy. "Brendan was one of our hardest-working players. He played fearlessly every shift and was an amazing teammate."

Bessee's hockey career with GCU was cut short after an injury kept him from continuing.

ABC15 spoke with Bessee's uncle after a procession drove the EMT's body from downtown Phoenix to Globe, his hometown.

"[His parents] took him down [to the Valley] every week, and he would play. Just an absolute fabulous player, as far as hockey was concerned," said Bessee's uncle.