Deadly crash closes both directions of Interstate 10 near Riggs Road

SUN LAKES, AZ — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Riggs Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four vehicles were involved in the crash.

I-10 is closed in both directions near Riggs Rd due a crash at mp 169.



Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.



It's not yet clear how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

ADOT is asking motorists to avoid the area, as there is no estimated time that the freeway will reopen.