Deadly crash closes both directions of Interstate 10 near Riggs Road

Smoke can be seen on ADOT cameras near the scene
I-10 and Riggs Road crash
SUN LAKES, AZ — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Riggs Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's not yet clear how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

ADOT is asking motorists to avoid the area, as there is no estimated time that the freeway will reopen.

