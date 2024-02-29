DATA: Tucson & Phoenix have some of the worst drivers in the country

Arizona has some of the worst drivers in the country, according to Forbes.

The recent Forbes study analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Drivers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were at the top of the list, while Tucson took the #4 spot. Just a bit further down the list was Phoenix in the #8 spot.

According to the analysis, Tucson ranked fourth highest for both the total number of deadly crashes and the number of people killed in crashes. Tucson was the sixth-highest for the number of deadly crashes involving speeding and the 10th-highest for the number of deadly crashes involving drunk or distracted drivers.

Phoenix is the city with the 10th highest number of deadly crashes involving speeding and the 11th highest for the total number of deadly crashes and the number of people killed in crashes.

See the top 25 cities with the worst drivers, according to Forbes, here.

Late last year, the Maricopa Association of Governments released an analysis of data showing the most dangerous intersections around the Valley, with most of them in the West Valley.

See the 10 most dangerous intersections in the Phoenix area, according to new data

ABC15 is committed to taking action to make our roads safer and save lives with Operation Safe Roads. Look for our full coverage here.

Roads problem? Email: roads@abc15.com or call: (833)-AZROADS