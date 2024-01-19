Crash near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road Thursday night leaves two dead, another seriously hurt

CHANDLER, AZ — Two people are dead and a third person is seriously hurt after a crash late Thursday night near Chandler.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of Hunt Highway and McQueen Road just before 10:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.
When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.
Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
It's not known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash at this point.
The crash remains under investigation.