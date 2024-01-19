Crash near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road Thursday night leaves two dead, another seriously hurt

CHANDLER, AZ — Two people are dead and a third person is seriously hurt after a crash late Thursday night near Chandler.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of Hunt Highway and McQueen Road just before 10:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It's not known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.