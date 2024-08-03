Person detained after a crash leads to truck fire on the I-10, I-17 Stack in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A crash led to a truck fire on the I-10, I-17 Stack in central Phoenix Saturday morning, causing a traffic headache for some motorists.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed what appeared to be a semi-truck engulfed in flames around 5:30 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted in the area as first responders work to extinguish the fire and clear the crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

It's not clear how many people were hurt, but DPS says the injuries are not life-threatening.

DPS later told ABC15 one person had been detained in connection to the crash.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation, but impairment has not been ruled out, according to DPS.