Closures return to I-17 as drivers look to head to the high country 

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-17 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for deck joint work as part of pavement improvements. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Avenue. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour to northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange. Secondary Detours: Drivers near westbound I-10 north of downtown Phoenix can consider using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure. Note: The Sky Harbor west exit ramp to westbound I-10 will be open for access only to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 (toward Tempe).
- Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley, Pinnacle Peak, Happy Valley and Jomax roads closed. Allow extra time and consider adjusting travel schedules (traffic is lighter during early morning or late night). Stay with the primary detour route. Avoid using neighborhood streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic can travel west on Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th and 24th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for pavement maintenance as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Southbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for guardrail repair. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at 59th Avenue and off-ramp at 51st Avenue closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22) for widening project. Detour: Plan on using other nearby ramps including the eastbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 59th Avenue and on-ramp at 51st Avenue.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Raintree Drive closed for approximately two months starting at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning (Feb. 24) for reconstruction as part of widening project. The ramp is scheduled to be closed until late April. Detours: Consider exiting northbound Loop 101 at Cactus Road and using northbound Hayden Road or 94th Street to reach Raintree Drive.