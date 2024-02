A child was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash in the East Valley.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Ellsworth Road and Apache Trail for reports of a child hit by a car Wednesday night.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution and does not have any broken bones or injuries.

Officials say that the vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived.

No additional information has been provided at this time.