Child seriously hurt after a crash near I-17 and Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX — Three people, including a child, are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the crash on Peoria Avenue just west of I-17.

All told, three people were hurt in the crash.

A child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two men were also transported in stable condition.

We have reached out to Phoenix police about what led up to the crash and have not yet heard back.

