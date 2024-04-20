Watch Now
Child seriously hurt after a crash near I-17 and Peoria Avenue

Two other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition
28th Drive and Peoria crash
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 14:07:29-04

PHOENIX — Three people, including a child, are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the crash on Peoria Avenue just west of I-17.

All told, three people were hurt in the crash.

A child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two men were also transported in stable condition.

We have reached out to Phoenix police about what led up to the crash and have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15 for the latest developments.

