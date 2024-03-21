Child hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Peoria Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the area of 72nd Avenue and Jomax Road for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Officials say the bicyclist, only identified as a "juvenile" at this time, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time. Police say it is unknown if speed is a factor.

Jomax Road is closed in both directions between 67th and 75th avenues while the crash is under investigation.

It is currently unknown what led to the crash.