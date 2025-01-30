Watch Now
12-year-old boy hit by vehicle near 35th Avenue and New River Road

The 12-year-old patient is in critical condition, fire officials say
31st avenue and new river road crash
NEW RIVER, AZ — A child has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in New River on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 35th Avenue and New River Road.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the child, a 12-year-old boy, was crossing the street to get to a school bus when he was struck by a passing sedan.

The boy was awake and alert when first responders arrived, MCSO says. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials say he was flown to Phoenix Children's hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

31st avenue and new river road crash

