Car goes off Indian School overpass, collides with truck on I-17 Friday night

PHOENIX — A scary scene unfolded in central Phoenix after a car involved in an accident on Indian School Road went into oncoming traffic on Interstate 17 below.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows one vehicle badly damaged on the Indian School Road overpass above I-17, and two vehicles with heavy damage on the interstate below.

The driver in the vehicle that was still on Indian School, and the driver of the vehicle that flew into I-17 traffic were reportedly taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say those injuries are considered serious.

The driver of the truck that hit the car that flew onto the interstate was reportedly not hurt.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and remains under investigation.