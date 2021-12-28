Several teens hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Rescue crews are on scene after a car crashed into a home near 37th Avenue and Acoma Drive in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says three 14-year-old children have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old was also hospitalized in stable condition. Four other patients were treated for injuries at the scene.

According to police, there was a two vehicle crash and one of the vehicles involved then crashed into the home as a result.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Police have not said who was driving at the time of the crash. Nobody inside the home was injured, according to police.