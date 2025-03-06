Buckeye Road west of 35th Avenue closed after deadly pedestrian crash

PHOENIX — Buckeye Road west of 35th Avenue is closed Thursday morning after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just before 4:45 a.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene after the crash.

Buckeye Road is closed in the area as police investigate the crash.

It's not clear how long the roadway will be closed.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.