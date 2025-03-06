Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Buckeye Road west of 35th Avenue closed after deadly pedestrian crash

Police say the vehicle that hit the driver stayed on scene after the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Buckeye Road west of 35th Avenue is closed Thursday morning after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area just before 4:45 a.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene after the crash.

Buckeye Road is closed in the area as police investigate the crash.

It's not clear how long the roadway will be closed.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen