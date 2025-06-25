Boy dead, girl hurt after crash on SR-88 in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A boy is dead and a girl is in the hospital after a rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Apache Junction.

Apache Junction police say they were called to the area near SR-88 and Hackamore Road just before 4:45 a.m. for a reported crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a juvenile-aged boy who had died at the scene. He was believed to be driving the car.

His passenger, a juvenile-aged girl, was taken to the hospital. She is reportedly in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but it is being investigated.