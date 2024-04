SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after being hit by a car this morning in Scottsdale.

Police say it happened along McDowell Road just west of Scottsdale Road.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered "serious."

The vehicle that hit the bike fled the scene after the crash.

Scottsdale police have not released any information about the possible vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

The intersection is shut down as police continue to investigate.