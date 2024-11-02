Watch Now
Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road

It's not clear if the SUV driver will face charges
MESA, AZ — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after being hit by an SUV early Saturday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called to the area along Southern Avenue just west of Gilbert Road shortly after midnight for the reported crash.

When they arrived, they found a bicycle and an SUV were involved in the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's not clear if the SUV driver was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the SUV was heading east on Southern Avenue when it left the roadway and hit the bicyclist on the sidewalk.

The SUV then hit a light pole, a bus stop, and a block wall before coming to a stop.

Police say the driver was tested for potential impairment but did not say if they believe the driver was impaired when the crash took place.

Charges are pending those test results.

The crash remains under investigation.

