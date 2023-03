PHOENIX — Police say a bicyclist was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

Police say a vehicle, which has not yet been located, struck a bicyclist and left the scene.

Officials have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.