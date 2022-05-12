Avondale police arrest weekend road rage suspect

AVONDALE — Avondale police have made an arrest in connection to a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

Video in the player above shows ABC15 coverage of the road rage incident after it occurred, along with another road rage incident that occurred in the same weekend.

Police say Bryan Duran allegedly got out of his car after being cut off by another driver and pointed a gun at the driver on Saturday.

"It was very heavy traffic, the freeway was closed at that time," said 26-year-old Fransisco Garcia, who previously spoke to ABC15.

After just losing his car for months following a crash, Garcia was nervous when he saw what looked like a newer model Dodge Durango swerving into his lane.

"So I cut him off and got in front of him, so I don’t have to get hit," said Garcia.

Garcia said he got out of the car to write down Duran's license plate number when Garcia says Duran attacked him.

"He was wrestling me and grabbing me, trying to make sure I didn't get the plates," Duran said.

He drove a few blocks thinking everything was fine, and then he heard honking and recognized the car behind him.

"He came to the window, pointing his gun to my face," said Garcia. "I was looking down the barrel of a gun.”

Garcia said when the driver walked away, while on the line with a 911 operator, he ended up getting out of the car trying to get the other driver's plate number.

That's when Garcia said he was assaulted.

"He was wrestling me and grabbing me, trying to make sure I didn’t get the plates," said Garcia.

Several days later, Duran was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.