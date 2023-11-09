Watch Now
As drivers make plans this Veterans Day weekend, watch for roadwork 

Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 10:58:21-05

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:

  • Westbound I-10 closed between Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets closed. Detours: Consider using northbound I-17 starting at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers exiting westbound I-10 at Seventh Street can use westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to Seventh Avenue.
  • Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads closed. Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues. Detours: Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 is an alternate freeway route to the Sky Harbor Airport area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure.
  • Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 143. Sky Harbor Airport access: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to northbound 24th Street or eastbound Buckeye Road to enter the airport from the west.
