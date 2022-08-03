Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding, per DPS

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for criminal speeding, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Brown was reportedly arrested Wednesday around 7 a.m. along Loop 101 near the I-17 interchange in north Phoenix and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

Details on how fast Brown was allegedly driving at the time have not been released by DPS.

The Cardinals traded for Brown on draft-day from the Baltimore Ravens, sending the No. 23 overall pick back to Baltimore in return.

Video introducing Marquise Brown in the player above is from after he was traded to the Cardinals during the NFL draft.

Brown has been dealing with injuries during the offseason but has since been working to return to practice as training camp gets underway.