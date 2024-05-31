Another round of closures for I-17, Broadway Curve construction (May 31 - June 3)

Another round of closures are underway this weekend for Interstate 17 and Broadway Curve construction projects.
The following closures are in place this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3) for pavement improvement work. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Primary Detour: Southbound I-17 drivers should follow the posted detour route on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Also consider staying on southbound Loop 303 to eastbound I-10 (in Goodyear) to travel toward downtown Phoenix. Consider traveling before the closure begins late Friday night. Please note that traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17 (“Split” interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound SR 143 closed between Broadway Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.
- Primary Detour: Consider using eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach SR 143 or I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley. For more visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Warner Road in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3) for pavement improvement work.
- Detour: Consider using northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive to travel beyond the closure.