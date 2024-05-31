Another round of closures for I-17, Broadway Curve construction (May 31 - June 3)

Another round of closures are underway this weekend for Interstate 17 and Broadway Curve construction projects.

The following closures are in place this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3) for pavement improvement work. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed. Allow extra travel time.

Primary Detour: Southbound I-17 drivers should follow the posted detour route on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Also consider staying on southbound Loop 303 to eastbound I-10 (in Goodyear) to travel toward downtown Phoenix. Consider traveling before the closure begins late Friday night. Please note that traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.

in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3) for pavement improvement work. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed. Allow extra travel time.