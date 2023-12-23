Watch Now
An inside look at ADOT's Traffic Operations Center

ADOT encourages all travelers to get up-to-date road information and a live look at highway cameras on the AZ511 app
ADOT's Traffic Operations Center in Phoenix monitors 600 highway cameras across the state, keeping an eye on any wrecks or road hazards that could impact drivers.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Dec 22, 2023
“Every day in here, our focus is trying to help people get where they want to go,” said John LaBarbera, ADOT’s digital communications supervisor.

ADOT dispatchers on staff get word of road hazards from DPS and then alert the public through social media, road signs or the AZ511 app.

“Not only can you see all the cameras and all the signs, you can see any traffic incidents on the highway we put in there,” LaBarbera said.

ADOT told ABC15 there are no freeway closures planned for the holiday weekend, but are encouraging people to leave early to account for heavy traffic, especially if heading north.

