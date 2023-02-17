After taking a 'timeout' for Super Bowl festivities, freeway construction returns

PHOENIX — ADOT crews are scheduled for a variety of projects all across the Valley after pausing work for Super Bowl traffic around the Valley for the last few weeks. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Northern, Dunlap and Peoria avenues and Cactus Road closed. Northbound I-17 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 101 closed.

Detour: Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to access Loop 101 or connect with I-17 beyond the closure (including using Deer Valley Road).

in north Phoenix (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road closed.

Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

(SuperRedTan interchange) (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for construction. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV (carpool) ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed.

Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler. Eastbound I-10 drivers detouring onto eastbound US 60 also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Chandler area). Drivers in the West Valley can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Also: Westbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near Chandler Blvd and Guadalupe Road closed in both directions approaching I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18).

(Santan Freeway) (Feb. 18) for construction. (carpool) Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) for new interchange construction. I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will remain open (access to eastbound Sonoran Desert Drive available).

Detour: From I-17, consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound/southbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.

(Feb. 19) for new interchange construction. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Miller Road and Palo Verde Road (west of SR 85) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Note: Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18). Also: The northbound SR 85 ramp to westbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed for several weeks from 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for reconstruction work. Detours will be in place.

overnight (west of SR 85) (Feb. 18) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.