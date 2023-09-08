After Labor Day break, weekend construction returns to the Valley 

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley this weekend to work on multiple freeway projects following a break for the Labor Day holiday.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed.
- Detours: Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including Pinnacle Peak or Happy Valley roads, to enter northbound I-17.
- Note: Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed from midnight to noon Saturday (Sept. 9) for wall repairs. Detours include westbound Mayo Boulevard to 64th or 56th streets.
- Westbound US 60 ramp (Superstition Freeway) to westbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement marking as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be open. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and off-ramp at Priest Drive closed.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and other destinations. For information about the project and other restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for construction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 40th Street.
- Note: Southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9). Consider entering eastbound I-10 from Broadway Road. For more information please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for freeway maintenance.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway).
- Note: Eastbound Loop 202 also narrowed to one lane overnight between Higley and Power roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 11-14).