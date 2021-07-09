After holiday weekend, ADOT has multiple construction projects across the Valley starting Friday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions beginning Friday:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Scottsdale Road and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 12) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 56th and 64th streets also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: Alternate routes include eastbound Thompson Peak Parkway or eastbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
- Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between Greenway and Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 10) for barrier wall repair. Northbound SR 51 HOV lane also closed between Thunderbird and Greenway roads.
- Detour: Please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.
- Westbound I-10 left two lanes closed between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 11) for pre-construction survey work.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp at Via de Ventura closed from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday (July 10) for drainage project.
- Detour: Consider other nearby southbound Loop 101 on-ramps including Talking Stick Way.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between the Gila River Bridge and Riggs Road southeast of Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (July 11-14) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.