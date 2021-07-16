Watch
ADOT working on a handful of projects in the Valley, in Northern Arizona that may impact weekend travel plans

Posted at 5:41 AM, Jul 16, 2021
The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and 56th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 19) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
    • Detour: Alternate routes include eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Tatum Blvd, eastbound Mayo Boulevard and northbound 56th Street to access eastbound Loop 101.
  • North- and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (July 18) for pavement maintenance.
    • Detour: Consider using Southern Avenue or Baseline Road to Dobson Road to enter eastbound US 60.
  • State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Lakeview Drive and Edison Road in Maricopa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 19) for resurfacing. Driveways and intersections will be closed intermittently as the work progresses.
    • Detour: Please allow extra time and consider adjusting your travel schedule to avoid peak times and heavier traffic over the weekend.
  • Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (July 18-22) for the start of widening project.
    • Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
  • State Route 587 narrowed to one lane between Goodyear Road and Indian Route 68 (south of Chandler area) from 9 p.m. Thursday (July 15) to 9 p.m. Sunday (July 18) for pavement maintenance.
    • Detour: Flag crews will direct traffic through the work zones one direction at a time. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
    • Note: Work scheduled to begin Thursday night (July 15).
  • Westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp from southbound SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport closed overnight from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 19) for utility work.
    • Detour: Consider traveling south on SR 143 and using westbound Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10.
    • Note: Southbound SR 143 on-ramp from eastbound University Drive and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 18). Plan on using alternate routes.
  • Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Goodyear and Riggs roads (south of the Chandler area) from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (July 18-21) for pavement repairs.
    • Detour: Please allow extra time and consider adjusting your travel schedule. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
  • Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.
