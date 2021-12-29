ADOT warns of rain and icy conditions across the state as winter storms hit

PHOENIX — Drivers should be extra careful out on the roadways this week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they’re prepared to encounter snow and icy road conditions in many areas of the high country as winter storms pass through Arizona this week.

Rain and snow storms are forecasted across the state into New Year’s Day.

ADOT says safer conditions will exist once snowplow crews have a chance to clear snow and ice from the highways impacted.

Officials give out the following tips for drivers:

Slow down and leave extra room while driving.

Adjust your speed to conditions.

Leave space between your vehicle and others to avoid crashes or to keep from skidding on slick surfaces.

Leave prepared: dress for cold weather if traveling to the high country.

Bring extra clothes and gloves.

Make sure your cellphone is charged

Bring necessary food, water and medications.

Other emergency items: blankets, flashlights, ice scraper, small shovel, container with sand or kitty litter for tire traction.

For more tips click here.