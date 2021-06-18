Watch
ADOT warning drivers of a handful of closures, restrictions this weekend in the Valley

Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:44:50-04

The Arizona Department of Transportation has three construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions beginning Friday:

  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and 56th Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 21) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
    • Detour: Alternate routes include traveling south on SR 51 to eastbound Bell Road and northbound 56th Street to reach Loop 101 beyond closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Deer Valley Road/Drive to southbound 56th Street to reach Loop 101.
  • Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed in Tempe from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 19) for the Broadway Curve improvement project.
    • Detour: Alternate routes include continuing west on Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10.
  • Westbound US 60 to eastbound I-10 ramp narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) in Tempe from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 19) for the Broadway Curve improvement project.
    • Detour: Allow extra travel time, use caution and merge safely through the work zone.
