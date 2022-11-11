ADOT crews will be back to work this weekend on Valley freeways

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-17, I-10, and Loop 303.
On their website, ADOT reported the following plans:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Greenway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads and Rose Garden Lane also closed.
- Detours: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using southbound State Route 51 as an alternate southbound freeway route.
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) and from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) for pavement sealing. All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 closed at times Saturday (ramps to reopen as soon as possible after pavement sealant dries). Also plan for I-10 on- and off-ramp closures between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday (I-10 right lanes will be closed).
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.
- Detour: Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.
- Westbound Thunderbird Road closed around-the-clock between the northbound I-17 frontage road and the Metro North Corporate Park road (west of I-17) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21) for regional drainage system project.
- Detour: Consider using Cactus or Greenway roads as alternate routes.
- Note: Southbound I-17 off-ramp and southbound frontage road between Acoma Drive and Thunderbird Road scheduled to be closed from Friday, Nov. 11, to spring 2023 for drainage project. Local access routes will be available.