3 seriously injured following crash at 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Fire officials say three women were seriously injured following a crash at 19th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday.
The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to the area for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a two-vehicle T-bone crash.
Officials said two elderly women and a third woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.
Authorities said the intersection will be closed for a few hours.