3 seriously injured following crash at 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 19:52:16-04

PHOENIX — Fire officials say three women were seriously injured following a crash at 19th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to the area for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a two-vehicle T-bone crash.

Officials said two elderly women and a third woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Authorities said the intersection will be closed for a few hours.

