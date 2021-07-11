Watch
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash at 7th Avenue and Broadway Road

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 14:17:08-04

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that happened in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said just before 2 a.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and had to extricate one person out of a vehicle.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officials said a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were in critical condition. A third person, a 50-year-old woman, was in stable condition.

No other details were provided.

