3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash at 7th Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that happened in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said just before 2 a.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and had to extricate one person out of a vehicle.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officials said a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were in critical condition. A third person, a 50-year-old woman, was in stable condition.

No other details were provided.