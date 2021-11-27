1 killed in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — At least one person has died after a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in North Phoenix.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the Arizona Department of Transportation was alerted of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 near 19th Avenue.

A short time later a two-vehicle head-on crash was reported.

When DPS got to the scene they determined a white passenger car was traveling the wrong way and hit an SUV.

While investigating the crash a red sports car, believed to be traveling upward of 100 miles per hour, failed to stop and slammed into the SUV, according to DPS.

In total, one person was injured in the SUV and one person was injured in the sports car.

The driver of the wrong-way white passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in both crashes and an investigation remains underway.

Loop 101 has been closed at Interstate 17 and the 27th Avenue on-ramp. The southbound to eastbound and northbound to eastbound ramps from I-17 are also closed until further notice.