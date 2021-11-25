Wrong-way driver crashes into DPS vehicle, 2 other cars on Loop 202 and McClintock

TEMPE — A wrong-way driver hit multiple vehicles, including a Department of Public Safety unit, on Loop 202 in Tempe Thursday morning, injuring multiple drivers.

DPS troopers initially received reports of a wrong-way driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near McClintock Drive just after 11 a.m.

The wrong-way vehicle initially struck a DPS unit and another car. No one was hurt in that crash.

The driver continued on and caused a second head-on crash with another vehicle, resulting in serious injuries. It is unclear how many people were hurt in the second collision.

A DPS spokesman said a motorcycle rider was also taken to the hospital after crashing into another vehicle on an on-ramp near the wrong-way crash scene.

ADOT video from the area showed the motorcycle crash into the back of a truck that had slowed near the wrong-way scene. DPS confirmed the rider was transported but they did not know the extent of the person's injuries.

Loop 202 westbound is closed at Loop 101 with all traffic diverted onto Loop 101.

Check current traffic conditions.

There's no estimated time for reopening the roadway at this time.