1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on eastbound I-10 near Tonopah

Posted at 10:17 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 13:17:26-04

TONOPAH, AZ — Authorities say one person has died following a three-vehicle crash that caused closures on I-10 eastbound in Tonopah Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 108.

ADOT says eastbound traffic will be taken off the I-10 at 399th Avenue.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

No other information was provided at this time.

ADOT says there is no estimated reopening time for I-10

