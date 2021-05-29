1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on eastbound I-10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Authorities say one person has died following a three-vehicle crash that caused closures on I-10 eastbound in Tonopah Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 108.

CLOSED: I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 108 past SR 85. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/1ERnbbzXre — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 29, 2021

ADOT says eastbound traffic will be taken off the I-10 at 399th Avenue.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

No other information was provided at this time.

ADOT says there is no estimated reopening time for I-10