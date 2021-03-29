Menu

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash involving motorcycle, van in Apache Junction

KNXV
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 29, 2021
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A man has died and a woman is seriously injured after a motorcycle and a van collided near Signal Butte Road and University Drive Monday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an adult man, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was driving the van, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it is unknown if speed or impairment are factors at this time.

Further details surrounding this collision are also currently unknown.

