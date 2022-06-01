1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash near 31st and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a head-on crash near 31st and Northern avenues.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m., Phoenix police say.

Preliminary information suggests an eastbound SUV drove left of the center line and struck a sedan that was headed westbound in the area.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the sedan died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Further information about what led to the crash is still under investigation.